WILKES-BARRE — Have you ever found yourself at a beer distributor, staring at the rows of beer, wanting to try something new but not knowing where to start?

So have we.

That’s where the Times Leader’s newest online feature comes in: The Beer Gang.

Made up of executive editor Joe Soprano along with reporters Patrick Kernan and Ben Mandell, the Beer Gang will be bringing you video reviews and discussions of some of the newest craft brews available on the market. The videos will be available exclusively on our website every Monday, starting today.

For the first selection, The Beer Gang tried out the Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, a collaboration between two of Pennsylvania’s most iconic companies. While Soprano and Mandell gave it a muted “you’ll like it if you like porters” review, Kernan was a huge fan of the beer, praising its chocolately taste that led to him buying several more packs of it.

Check out the full video review.