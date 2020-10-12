🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A woman free on unsecured bail involving a drug trafficking case in 2019 found herself jailed without bail Monday when drug agents allegedly found crack cocaine at her residence.

Township police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Boland Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Authorities say a drug detection canine from the Dallas Township Police Department alerted to crack cocaine in a PVC pipe under the rear porch.

A digital scale, packaging materials and more than $12,520 were found during the search of the residence, authorities say.

As a result of the crack cocaine and contraband being allegedly found, Kerry Wiltshire, 45, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned by Wilkes-Barre Township District Judge Michael Dotzel who jailed her without bail due to a pending drug case.

Court records say Wiltshire was arrested by Rice Township police on Dec. 4, 2019, when she was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Wiltshire had been free on $15,000 unsecured bail when she was arrested by Rice Township police.