One taken to hospital; no further details

WILKES-BARRE — One person was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a shooting in the city Monday afternoon, police said.

Investigators are focused on a residence in the area of Dana and High streets. There was no immediate word on the victim’s identity or condition, nor regarding a suspect.

Neighbors said that they didn’t see anything but heard about five or six shots ring out.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department issued a statement via Facebook around 9 p.m. Monday night confirming that multiple shots were fired around 5:13 p.m., and that anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Stash at 570-208-0911.