Constable John Raymond Shaskas charged in July with providing false information to Kingston Township police.

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — A man facing a Luzerne County trial next month on rape related charges was arraigned on allegations he conspired with a state constable to hide evidence of a marijuana growing operation.

Kingston Township police allege Jay Anthony Chepanonis, 50, of Dolores Road, was coached by constable John Raymond Shaskas Jr., 39, on how to limit access by police officers at the residence after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in February.

Shaskas on Feb. 7 called 911 to have police officers respond to the Dolores Road residence to have a woman removed from Chepanonis’ home, according to court records.

When officers arrived at the residence, they were met by Shaskas wearing his constable uniform, court records say.

Shaskas told officers the woman was intoxicated and refused to leave.

As the woman was being examined at the scene by emergency medical technicians, she claimed she was sexually assaulted by Chepanonis who refused to let her leave for more than a day, court records say.

Police in court records say they found dried blood and feces in the kitchen and living areas of the home.

During the investigation, Shaskas provided a written statement to police on Feb. 7.

A search warrant was served at Chepanonis’ home on Feb. 8 when police allegedly found a large amount of drugs, paraphernalia, pornographic materials and a variety of media platform devices. Chepanonis’ cell phone and a video recorder were also taken from the home.

A state police clandestine team assisted in removing illegal drugs from the residence.

Court records say 34 marijuana plants, multiple lights used to grow marijuana, bags, three digital scales, water lines and pots were seized during the search.

Police allege they uncovered text messages on Chepanonis’ cell phone between Chepanonis and Shaskas prior to officers arriving at the home on Feb. 7.

A detailed text conversation between the two men discussed the woman and her medical condition, drug payments and covering up evidence of the marijuana grow operation, court records say.

A text message sent at 8:47 a.m. on Feb. 7 stated: “They can’t legally look for anything or (sic) prome around anyways. so just make sure as I’m calling that you have anything incriminating hidden and we’ll be fine,” according to court records.

Police in court records say the text message revealed Shaskas coached Chepanonis on how to limit access and control the scene.

Another text message sent by Chepanonis to Shaskas showed the woman’s buttocks, court records say.

In a second police interview with Shaskas on March 19, court records say, Shaskas admitted he partially fabricated his written statement he gave on Feb. 7.

Police allege Shaskas intentionally delayed requesting medical assistance for the woman when she was in distress. Shaskas admitted to being a drug user and purchased cocaine from Chepanonis more than 100 times, court records say.

Shaskas, of Lower Demunds Road, Dallas Township, was charged in July with conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment, obstruction administration of law, unsworn falsification, providing a statement under penalty of law and false reports. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Chepanonis was arraigned Friday by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on charges of conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment, obstruction administration of law, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

In the sexual assault case, Chepanonis was free April 23 after posting $50,000 bail on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 2 before Judge David W. Lupas.