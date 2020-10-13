🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police on Tuesday say a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen was uncooperative.

Police responded to a residence at Dana and High streets at about 5:15 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. Neighbors said they heard about five or six shots ring out but did not see anything.

When officers arrived, a man exited the home saying he had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

He told officers he did not know who shot him.

Police said the man was uncooperative with investigators. He was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police Det. Matt Stash at 570-208-0911.