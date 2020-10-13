🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Township police say two children, ages 1 and 2, were taken into protective custody from a house filled with dirty clothing and dishes, stale food, debris, oxygen tanks, urine filled bottles and an inoperable smoke detector.

Police discovered the residence on Washington Street was in disarray when they served a search warrant for an unrelated stolen property investigation on Oct. 7.

Tabitha Anastasi Nelson, 27, was arraigned Monday on two counts of endangering the welfare of children for permitting the toddlers to reside in a house that was condemned by the township’s code enforcement office as unfit for human habitation. Nelson was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail set by District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police served a search warrant at the house in regards to stolen property on Oct. 7.

Officers noticed the house to be in complete disarray and felt the environment was not fit for young children.

Empty beer bottles, a blow torch and an ash tray filled with cigarette butts were observed just inside the front door.

A kitty litter box was filled with feces on the back porch and dishes with caked-on food were observed throughout the kitchen and sink, the complaint says.

A hallway was filled with clothes that made it difficult to navigate and a basement door hung off its hinges and frame.

Officers were unable to open a bathroom door due to a mattress, chairs and a pile of dirty laundry, the complaint says.

A smoke detector found on a bedroom dresser was chirping and in need of its battery change.

A bedroom where Nelson and a child slept was cluttered with laundry, toys, medical supplies and oxygen tanks making it difficult to move around, according to the complaint.

An entertainment center in the living room where a child and a 64-year-old woman sleeps blocked the only exit in case of an emergency.

Water bottles allegedly filled with urine and dog feces were found in the basement.

A caseworker with Luzerne County Children & Youth Services took protective custody of the children when the house was condemned by the township code enforcement officer.