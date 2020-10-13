🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE — Borough Police Chief Michael Kotwasinski Tuesday said no charges will be filed against the person who left a campaign mailer scrawled with swastikas and references to Hitler and Nazis at the office of Jewish lawmaker Aaron Kaufer.

Kotwasinski said the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office determined charges were not warranted and he referred questions to the county.

A message left with District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis was not immediately returned.

