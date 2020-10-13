🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County had an additional 32 coronavirus cases in a state update released Tuesday.

The new cases increase the county’s total cases to 4,458 since the start of the pandemic, the report said.

Another 49,990 have tested negative to date, it said.

The county’s coronavirus deaths remain at 190.

Statewide, 1,342 additional cases of COVID-19 were added, for a new overall pandemic total of 174,646 cases.

Another 16 deaths also were reported statewide, bringing total deaths to 8,384, according to the state health department.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urged residents to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, teleworking when possible and following protocols for bars, restaurants and gatherings.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release.5-

The age breakdown of those testing positive to date: 0-4, 1%; 5-12, 2%; 13-18, 5%; 19-24, 14%; 25-49, 36%; 50-64, 21%; and 65 and older, 21%.

Most of the hospitalizations and deaths to date have occurred in patients 65 and older.