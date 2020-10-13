Police: Suspect attempted to meet what he thought was 15-year-old boy

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police in Kingston have arrested another man after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an undercover detective posing online as a 15-year-old boy.

Kenneth Schmidt, 41, of Nanticoke was taken into custody on Tuesday after attempting to meet up with a 15-year-old boy at a previously agreed upon location.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gibson messaged the detective via a social media site on Thursday. Gibson was advised that the boy he thought he was messaging was only 15 years old, to which he replied “Oh and only 15, never mind” and “Ur only 15 that will get people in trouble.”

The messages stopped until later that same day, when Gibson wrote that he was a manager at a pizza shop and that he wished that the boy was 18 years old.

The following morning, Gibson messaged the boy again telling him that he was bored at work.

Gibson didn’t send any more messages until Monday night, again saying that he was bored and that he needed to “stop talking before I get in trouble.”

He mentioned that he thought the boy might be “the guy from Facebook, the predator catcher.” Despite this, he asked the boy for a picture, and also asked him where he lived and where he went to school.

Gibson told the boy that he wanted to meet up but was nervous because of the boy’s age. He said that he wanted to be sure that the boy was real, and then they “could do whatever.”

On Tuesday morning, Gibson messaged that he was “going for a ride down that way” and wanted to meet up. He used several sexually explicit terms when the boy asked him what they would be doing upon meeting up and was taken into custody at the location where they had previously agreed to meet.

Once transported to Kingston police headquarters, Gibson provided a video/audio statement to officers admitting to having the communication with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, and also admitted to going to meet with the boy for sex.

Gibson was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge David Barilla on multiple charges of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of criminal use of a communications facility.

He was lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post $50,000 in bail, and will await a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 28.