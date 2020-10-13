🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Area School District is switching to full-remote learning through this Friday at Solomon Elementary School, Solomon Junior High School, and both locations housing Coughlin High School students — the annex still being used at the original school and the renovated Mackin Building. The move is being made after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The change means students who signed up for “option 1” in the district this semester will switch to “option 2.” Option 1 students attend classes in person at their respective schools, while option 2 students attend classes live but online at home.

Superintendent Brian Costello posted and sent out an announcement that noted one staff member who tested positive was at Solomon Elementary while the other was at Coughlin. Solomon Elementary and Solomon Junior High share the same building but operate mostly on separate sides. Coughlin students are split, with two grades attending classes at the annex of the original school and two other grades attending at the former Mackin Elementary School, renovated for high school use.

“As a result of the Department of Education recommendations and with close collaboration with the Department of Health, Solomon Elementary & Junior High School and Coughlin (including Mackin) High School will be closed for the remainder of this week,” the notice said.

“Option 1 students (in-person) will transition to option 2 (Live Virtual Sessions) beginning Wednesday October 13th, through Friday October 16th , 2020. In person classes will resume on Monday, October 19th , 2020.

“All other schools will continue with in-person classes.”