Yamanouchi visits mayor, chamber head at Westmoreland Club

WILKES-BARRE — Japanese ambassador Kanji Yamanouchi stopped by the Westmoreland Club on Tuesday as part of a visit and meeting with Wilkes-Barre mayor George Brown in an effort to form a lasting partnership between Japan and Wilkes-Barre.

“We hope for this to be the first of many visits for the ambassador,” Brown said in a brief press conference held after Brown and Yamanouchi, visiting from his post in New York as Consul General, had a meeting and lunch. Also on hand was Wico van Genderen, president and CEO of the Wilkes-Barre Chamber.

Among the topics discussed during the meeting: Wilkes-Barre’s economy, the upcoming election, and the idea of entering into a “sister city” agreement with a city from Yamanouchi’s home country.

“This alliance is so important for both of us,” Yamanouchi said. “It’s a privilege to be here.”

Much of the discussion between Yamanouchi and Brown was centered on business — both parties want to bring Japanese businesses into the city.

“I want to make Wilkes-Barre the entrepreneurial capital of Pennsylvania,” Brown said.

Tuesday’s meeting followed a similar meeting held two weeks ago between Brown and Carlos Obrador Garrido, the head consul of the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia.

Yamanouchi told reporters that he took a walk with Mayor Brown over to the Westmoreland Club from City Hall, and was excited to see what the city had to offer.

“We had a great walking tour,” Yamanouchi said. “You have two wonderful universities here, and so many wonderful people.”

The ambassador also emphasized how intrigued he was by how Wilkes-Barre, along with the rest of Luzerne County, is expected to play a pivotal role in November’s elections.

“I’ve been hearing all about how this is a key area,” Yamanouchi said. “Seeing is believing.”

Brown and Yamanouchi exchanged gifts as a symbol of the new partnership. Brown didn’t say what he received from the ambassador, but Yamanouchi, a skilled musician, was gifted guitar picks by the mayor.

As the press conference wrapped up, Brown said that the ambassador had “an open invitation” to return to Wilkes-Barre in the future, to which Yamanouchi replied simply: “I’ll be back.”