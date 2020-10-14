🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — It was the kind of surprise that there’s been short supply of these days: the good kind.

Kristen Boyle, vision resource manager at Northeast Sight Services, was officially recognized Tuesday under PPL Electric Utilities’ Bright Lights initiative.

Launched in recognition of PPL’s 100th anniversary, Bright Lights seeks to honor 10 exceptional nonprofit workers around the commonwealth, giving a $10,000 grant to the nonprofit organization they work for, with PPL giving away a total of $100,000 for its 100 years as an organization.

Boyle, who received the honor in a surprise ceremony outside of Northeast Sight Services, was the only such recipient in Luzerne County, with the next nearest recipient coming from Monroe County.

Boyle was one of hundreds of nominees, nominated by Sara Peperno, president of Northeast Sight Services. Alana Roberts, regional affairs director for PPL, read part of Peperno’s nomination of Boyle.

“‘Kristen is a valued member of Northeast Sight Services and an inspiration to everyone who meets her,’” Roberts read from Peperno’s writing.

Boyle, who is herself legally blind, is “dedicated” to working with the community Northeast Sight Services serves, and has become an “integral” member of the team during her four years at the organization, working to design programs for the nonprofit to run.

After receiving the award, Boyle told reporters how much it means to her, saying that it came as a total surprise.

“I’m shocked. I had no idea it was coming,” she said. “I was thrilled to be nominated in the top 25, so to be chosen like this and get the grant, to be in the top 10, it’s unbelievable.

“I’m so happy for our organization and what we can do with this now,” she went on.

Boyle said she is proud of the work that she’s been able to accomplish through the organization and is excited to get more done.

“I think it shows that you can do anything you set your mind to,” she said. “I really just wanted to help people and working here has allowed me to do that.”