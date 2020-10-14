🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — John K. Lisman has joined Hoegen & Associates, P.C. as an associate, Francis J. Hoegen, Esquire, announced this week.

Lisman will concentrate on real estate, business law and related litigation.

He previously worked as an associate with DLA Piper LLP (US) in Philadelphia. While there, he focused his practice in commercial litigation, compliance and government investigations.

Lisman earned his Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law, where he graduated in the top 4% of his class. He graduated summa cum laude from American University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. While at Villanova University School of Law, he served as a teaching assistant in Civil Procedure and Property and a staff writer and managing editor of the Villanova Law Review.

“We are pleased to welcome an associate of John’s caliber back to northeast Pennsylvania and to our firm,” Hoegen said. “His years of experience in commercial litigation, compliance and government investigations is sure to bring great value to our clients and make him an instrumental member of the Hoegen & Associates team.”

Based in Wilkes-Barre, Hoegen & Associates is a commercial law firm which concentrates its practice in the areas of business organization, commercial law and litigation, real estate law, tax assessment appeals and zoning and land use.