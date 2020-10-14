🔊 Listen to this

Superintendent James McGovern sent out an alert Wednesday announcing that a student at Lehman Jackson Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Following state guidance, all schools will remain open, the notice said.

The student has not been on campus since Oct. 4, and close contacts of the student are identified and will be notified.

The complete letter:

I am contacting you to make you aware that a member of our educational community has tested positive for COVID-19. This confirmed case was reported to the district on October 14, 2020. The reported case pertains to a student at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School. The Student has not been on campus since October 5, 2020.

We, at Lake-Lehman School District, have and will continue to follow all Department of Health (DOH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Rapid Response Center (RRC) has been notified. “Close Contacts” of the individual who tested positive are identified through the case contact tracing process. All affected individuals will be contacted by a DOH representative with additional information and further recommendations.

At this time, we have been advised by the Department of Health (DOH) to maintain regular operating procedures at all schools within the district.

Rest assured it is the highest priority of the Lake and staff to keep our students healthy and safe while continuing to meet the educational, social, and emotional needs of our students whose parents/guardians have opted to continue their child’s education in the traditional setting.

Sincerely,

James E. McGovern