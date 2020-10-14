🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Fresh off the heels of Rudy Giulani’s visit to Kingston over the weekend, another surrogate for the Trump campaign will be making stops in Pennsylvania this week, this time by way of one of the president’s sons.

Eric Trump will be making a series of stops in Pennsylvania between Friday and Saturday, with two in our area, campaigning for his father, President Donald J. Trump.

The younger Trump will begin his Pennsylvanian events on Friday in Chalfont at an event called Catholics for Trump, before coming for a series of events in Lackawanna County on Friday.

First, Trump will appear at the Second Chance Voices for Trump Coalition Launch, held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center in downtown Scranton.

Shortly afterward at noon, Trump will appear at Road Scholar Transport in Dunmore for a Make America Great Again Rally. General admission to this latter event begins at 11 a.m.

Information for attendees is available at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/.