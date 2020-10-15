Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — The date for the next combined session of city council has been changed to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, council Chairman Bill Barrett said Wednesday.
The work session and public meeting had originally been set for today. The Board of Revision of Taxes and Appeals meeting scheduled for 5:45 p.m. has also been canceled.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will apply for attendance at the rescheduled combined session at City Hall.
— Jerry Lynott