WILKES-BARRE — The date for the next combined session of city council has been changed to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, council Chairman Bill Barrett said Wednesday.

The work session and public meeting had originally been set for today. The Board of Revision of Taxes and Appeals meeting scheduled for 5:45 p.m. has also been canceled.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will apply for attendance at the rescheduled combined session at City Hall.

— Jerry Lynott