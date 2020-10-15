🔊 Listen to this

A bi-county event set to begin this afternoon is designed to raise awareness about homelessness in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Keystone Mission CEO Justin Behrens will host a 24-hour discussion focused on educating and engaging with the public on the issue.

Topics will include available services from Keystone Mission and partner organizations to assist the homeless population in Northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said, and also “a frank discussion regarding what we are missing and possible solutions.”

The public and community leaders are invited to drop by and join the discussion, which will kick off at 3 p.m. today at Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, Scranton. It will continue there until 3 a.m. Friday.

From 3:40 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday the discussion will be at Keystone Mission’s Wilkes-Barre location, 290 Parkview Circle.

A lengthy list of invited guests include sitting Congressional and state lawmakers and candidates, county and city officials and the local police chiefs.

The event also will be live-streamed via Facebook at Keystone Mission.

Keystone Mission is a 501 (c)(3) faith-based, nonprofit that provides food and clothing to homeless and low-income people, as well as connecting them with providers of vital services, including medical, dental, mental health and substance abuse treatment.

In an interview this summer, Behrens told the Times Leader how the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy had swelled the numbers of people seeking relief from his agency.

He estimated that before the pandemic, his agency’s centers in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre saw 30 people regularly come through their “Message and a Meal” program, which feeds “homeless, hungry and hurting people” every Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

By July, Behrens said, the programs were seeing 80 to 90 people come for each meal.

“I was able to handle the loads prior to COVID,” Behrens said in an interview at his Scranton office at that time. “Now I am asking for more donations.”

“We’re not just seeing those chronic homeless people that we see all the time. If that were the case, I probably wouldn’t be talking to you,” Behrens said then.

“We’re seeing families out there,” he added. “We know that we’re starting to see a population of people who were never homeless before.”