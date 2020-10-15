🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The board with oversight of the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza approved a number of capital improvement projects to prepare for reopening of the facility closed to events since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At its monthly meeting Wednesday at the arena, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority agreed to have Requests for Proposals prepared for the projects to renovate the restrooms and install a system in the air handling system to kill viruses and bacteria.

The projects were identified as priorities by ASM Global, which manages the arena, said Carmen Ambrosino, chairman of the Policy & Procedures Committee.

Touchless fixtures would be installed in the restrooms and waterproof epoxy floor would replace the existing tile-and- grout flooring to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19, Ambrosino said. In addition to replace air filters, a bipoloar ionization system would be installed in air handlers to render viruses inactive, he said.

Will Beekman, manager of the arena for ASM Global, said the new floors stand up better to “the rigorous cleaning that’s going to be needed now going forward.”

The authority board voted unanimously to purchase a new drive for the air-handling system in the bowl seating area of the arena at a cost not to exceed $9,000 from Cooper Electric of Wilkes-Barre. It also approved the purchase of a new heat pump to regulate the temperature in the room housing the sound system and some equipment for Verizon at a cost not to exceed $8,500 from Monk Heating & Air Conditioning of Dallas.

ASM Global sought quotes for the new drive and heat pump.

The authority agreed to return $19,000 of the $25,000 it held back from Turn-Key Technologies Inc. of Sayerville, New Jersey for the WiFi upgrade at the arena. The money was to be returned after the contractor completed three, on-site live-event tests of the system at the arena. But due the closing because of the pandemic, no events have been held.

Donna Cupinski, chairwoman of the Capital Improvements & Strategic Planning Commission, said TTI agreed to the negotiated payment plan with the remainder to be paid upon the completion of the testing. The company will extend the 24-hour technical assistance coverage for an additional 13 months until June 1, 2022, she said.

Although there was no dollar amount included, the authority passed a resolution to apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act funding awarded to the county to be used for ticketed venues.

Ambrosino said the resolution was necessary to certify the authority “will follow appropriate purchasing and bidding requirements and will only request reimbursement for eligible expenses.”

The recent change by Gov. Tom Wolf to increase the capacity for venues such as the arena was welcomed, but it’s still doesn’t help, Beekman noted.

The arena can have up to 15% of its capacity or approximately 1,500 people for an event. “I would love to see that 15% go up to 25%. I think that makes a big difference and we can probably start to program this building a little bit over the next six to eight months,” Beekman said.

One event that won’t be held next year is the graduation ceremony for the University of Scranton, Beekman said.

The arena staff has done a tremendous job to hold outside events, Beekman told the board, and they looked forward to reopening possibly in the third or fourth quarter of 2021, the time frame the entertainment industry identified for a possible restart.

The anchor tenant of the facility could return in February, a possible start of the regular season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team, Beekman said.

The next meeting of the authority is at noon on Nov. 11 at the arena.