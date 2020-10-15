🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A clinic providing methadone and other medication for drug and alcohol treatment wants to relocate to a bigger building in the city from a few miles away in Ashley to meet the growing need for its services and provide for as many as 700 people a day, an official with Pinnacle Treatment Centers said.

Many of the patients will be able to take home medication for opioid use disorder, reducing the daily car and foot traffic at the new Miners Medical clinic proposed for 140 Hazle St., Pinnacle’s Regional Director Carl Kelley said in an email Tuesday.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based Pinnacle Treatment Centers has an application pending with the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board for a variance to set up shop in the building formerly occupied by United Rentals. Its request to waive 150 parking spaces for the center is on the board’s agenda for the hearing set for 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at City Hall.

“While our treatment center in Ashley has served the community well for the past 10 years, it has limited space. Because of that, we currently have to place individuals on a waiting list for treatment, which puts them at continued risk for overdose and even death. There is a powerful call to expand services in the area to meet the great need,” Kelley said.

The company would lease the space, Kelley said.

The building was purchased by 140 Hazle Holdings LLC of Pittston for $275,000 in August from 140 Hazle Street Properties LLC of Allentown, according to a deed filed with the Luzerne County Recorder of Deeds.

At the new location, there would be more space for counseling and medication-assisted treatment with methadone, buprenorphine or Vivitrol for the patients struggling “even more so now with the stress and uncertainty caused by COVID,” Kelley added.

Ryan Hogan, Administrator of the Luzerne/Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Program, said he would support the clinic at its proposed new location.

There is a need for the services delivered by the clinic in Ashley, Hogan said. He added the Drug and Alcohol Program contracts with Miners Medical to provide treatment and counseling.

“They’ve already been in existence doing the work with very little disturbance,” Hogan said.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers also noted that Miners Medical has received a Center of Excellence designation from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services for its whole person approach to include behavioral health and primary care in treating opioid use disorder.