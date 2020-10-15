🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,550; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,125 cases and 217 deaths; Monroe County has 1,898 cases and 134 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,598 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 177,520. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases. There were 33,839 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 14.

There are 8,432 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 21 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,474 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,089,197 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,213 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,332 cases among employees, for a total of 29,545 at 1,014 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,585 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,516 of our total cases are among health care workers.

