WRIGHT TWP. — Reversing a vote made last week, the Crestwood School Board voted 5-4 Thursday to open schools Oct. 26 in a hybrid mode. Students will be split into Group A and Group B. Group A will attend in person Monday and Tuesday while Group B attends online, and the two will switch Thursday and Friday. All students will learn online Wednesdays.

Shortly after the vote, Superintendent Robert Mehalick noted there will be no school Nov. 3, election day, because Luzerne County asked to use the secondary campus and Rice Elementary school as polling locations.

The motion to open in hybrid mode wasn’t on the agenda. Board Member Barry Boone proposed it be added at the start of the meeting, prompting multiple comments.

Teacher union vice-president Janice Ciavarella read a letter from president Bill Kane, who couldn’t comment in person because he is in quarantine after being “exposed to the (COVID-19) virus after interaction with a district employee.” Kane rejected the hybrid model as unsafe with the number of cases in Luzerne County rising.

Boone said survey results asking what mode of education parents want showed “over 400 families that want to go hybrid. I see that as over 400 families that need help.” He also said parents who wanted to keep their children in remote-only learning could still do so. —

Mehalick gave the results of the survey, with 1,368 respondents: 36%, or 492 people, would prefer a return to five-day a week in-person instruction “when health and safety conditions allow”; 23.1%, or 316, wanted to remain fully remote; 21.1%, or 289, wanted the propose hybrid model with synchronous online learning when at home, while 8.6% wanted a hybrid model with asynchronous learning when at home.

One parent of a Rice Elementary student said virtual learning “has been a nightmare for me and my son,” with little response to requests seeking help from the child’s teacher or administrators. Another parent listed the number of schools that have been using the hybrid model in the region, while a grandmother pointed to Lake-Lehman School District, where all students who wanted to learn in-person were allowed to do so.

Teacher Eric Lawson said he was fully in favor of returning all students to school if it is safe, and noted that data shows children are less likely to suffer serious consequences even if they do get the virus, but cited an incident where a special need student contracted the virus and passed it on to parents and grandparents. “His grandmother was rushed to the emergency room twice because she couldn’t breath.”

In the end, Boone, Anna Bibla, Randy Swank, Maureen McGovern and Board President James Costello voted yes while Stacy Haddix, Lauren McCurdy, James Brogna and Kimberly Spath voted no, though they said they would agree to switching to the hybrid system later to provide time for safety precautions — particularly ventilation changes underway — to be in place.