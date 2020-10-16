Mayor proposes $53.2 million spending plan

WILKES-BARRE — The end of 2020 couldn’t come soon enough for Mayor George Brown as he introduced his proposed $53.2 million balanced budget for next year.

The general fund budget Brown presented at City Hall Thursday did not contain a property tax hike, but doubled the annual sewer and recycling fees to $100 for a combined $2 million in additional revenue.

“So folks, it’s not good news. It’s been a terrible year for us. I can honestly say we are doing the best we can. I mean it’s been a lot of tough decisions and this is a tough decision,” Brown told the media during his address.

The fees would help defray the cost of maintaining a sewer system in need of $40 million in repairs and pay to get of rid of the recyclables that used to be a source of income, Brown pointed out.

For most of his first year in office Brown has had to deal with crisis after crisis, from the novel coronavirus pandemic responsible for a projected budget shortfall between $4 million and $5 million, to the roof of City Hall blowing off during a storm, to an antiquated and often inoperable elevator that’s forced him and his staff to temporarily relocate off site, to positive COVID-19 tests for city workers.

“This has been an unprecedented first nine months for any mayor, and I’m not saying I’m the best mayor that’s ever been here,” Brown said. “I’m just saying things have been thrown at us like every month, what’s going to happen next?”

The answer could come from city council on whether it will approve the proposed budget with the higher fees.

When council was asked last year by then Mayor Tony George to raise the recycling fee by $10 to $60-a-year, it refused and told him to go after the more $784,000 in decades-old delinquent fees.

With that background, Brown deferred to council on the next move.

“That’s a conscious decision that council has to make. They know the financial situation we’re in,” Brown said.

Asked by property owner Jason Carr what happens if council opposes the increases, Brown responded he would have to cut services and layoffs would be his last option.

“I can’t run the city without the increases I’m asking for,” Brown said.

Honoring a campaign promise, Brown will again cut his salary to $60,000 and forgo benefits, at an annual savings to the city of $50,000.

His administration has not filled vacancies this year and the city is operating on fewer employees, Brown said.

But even though the total number of employees will drop by two to 268 in 2021, the overall payroll will increase by $491,065. Brown attributed it to 3% wage increases and full health care benefits that increased by 7% as a result of collective bargaining agreements made before he took office.

Salaries and benefits totaled $37,657,395 in the proposed budget and accounted for approximately 71% of the annual expenses.

The city will pay $99,755 more toward the five pension plans for a total of $7,203,499 in Minimum Municipal Obligation payments. The state’s contribution also increases by $42,880 to $2,042,880.

Brown said he expects to introduce a plan next month that would be “beneficial to the city as far as our obligations.” The details would be forthcoming, he said.

Explaining the reason for the fee increases, Brown said compared to other area municipalities, Wilkes-Barre’s sewer and recycling fees are lower. After conferring with his administration on the budget, the most equitable way to raise revenues was through the fees rather than raising property taxes, he said.

Throughout the pandemic people have been working from home and putting out more trash, recyclables and yard waste. The city is collecting approximately 25% more, said Director of Operations Butch Frati.

The recycling fee would increase to $100 from $50 and raise an additional $725,000 in revenues for a budgeted total of $1,450,000.

The $50 sewer fee also would double and generate an additional $1,300,000 in revenues for a budgeted total of $2,600,000.

Like the four others on council, Beth Gilbert McBride said she has to go through the proposed budget. But she was reluctant to raise fees.

“My initial thought is we need to look at layoffs,” McBride said.

People can’t afford the higher costs, McBride said. “I think we do need to look at other options first,” she added.

“This is a huge amount. It’s basically coming down to $100 per household,” said councilman Mike Belusko.

“We’re going to be looking at everything very closely,” said council Chairman Bill Barrett.

Council will schedule a public hearing to hear from residents and taxpayers on the budget.