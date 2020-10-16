🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Berwick Hospital Center announced an agreement has been signed for Fayette Holdings, Inc. (FHI) to acquire the facility.

In a statement released by Annmarie Poslock, vice president of marketing and communications at Commonwealth Health, “FHI is focused on enhancing and growing quality care and services to meet community needs and Berwick Hospital Center will continue providing quality local care to patients.”

Poslock said the ownership transition is expected to be complete by the end of this year, subject to regulatory review and requirements.

The statement said Berwick Hospital Center will become an independent hospital and no longer have an affiliation with Commonwealth Health once the sale is complete. She said no other Commonwealth Health hospitals are part of this agreement. Commonwealth Health owns the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and First Hospital in Kingston.

“Patients can continue to rely on the hospital for compassionate quality care close to home,” said Michael Herr, interim CEO of Berwick Hospital Center. “We look forward to a smooth transition over the coming weeks as the hospital moves into the next chapter of serving the community.”

Caregivers respond

Karen Applegate Gownley, communications director for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare PA, issued a statement that said 80 union workers at Berwick Hospital are committed to their patients and success of their community hospital.

The statement came from Cathy Curtin, medical technologist at Berwick Hospital, and vice president of the union chapter.

“The healthcare workers at Berwick Hospital have been serving this community for decades. Our close-knit community creates a special level of trust at our hospital — patients trust my coworkers and I because they know us.

“That’s why, no matter whose name is on the door, we are committed to providing the care and services our friends and neighbors need. Through our union, we will continue to advocate for your health.

“We welcome Fayette Holdings and look forward to working with them to continue serving this community and retaining health professionals right here in Berwick through the good union jobs our area counts on.

“In the letter announcing our hospital’s sale, it said Fayette is focused on ‘enhancing and growing quality care and services.’ We are ready to help them recognize that goal and make our community hospital even better.”