🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Three apartments sustained damage and multiple people have been displaced after a fire broke out on Nottingham Street in the borough on Friday afternoon.

Brian Oppelt, chief of the Elm Hill Fire Company in Plymouth, said that the call came in around 2:30 p.m. initially as a residential fire alarm.

“It’s a tough time of day because no one’s around to spot the fire,” Oppelt said. “The fire had about a half-hour head start on us.”

Units from Plymouth, Kingston and Hanover Township responded to 115 Nottingham St., a residence containing three separate apartments inside the structure.

Multiple residents were inside at the time of the fire, which broke out on the first floor according to Oppelt. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries to residents, pets or firefighters were reported.

“We were able to respond and knock the fire down quickly,” Oppelt said. “All our crews here did a heck of a job.”

The blaze was ruled accidental, and the cause of the fire, Oppelt said, but the cause was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Each of the three apartments sustained fire damage from the incident, and the Red Cross is being contacted to assist with the individuals displaced by the fire.