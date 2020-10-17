🔊 Listen to this

These photos by witness Stan Lobitz, who helped clean up the mess, show honeybee hives on Interstate 81 south Friday night after the truck carrying them crashed at mile marker 149 in Butler Township, Luzerne County.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP— A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south at mile marker 149 led to the road’s closure for several hours Friday night between Exit 151 B (I-80 W.) and Exit 145 (W. Hazelton) in Luzerne County, PennDOT officials said.

A witness told the Times Leader that a truck transporting honeybees crashed and spilled its cargo all over the highway, with bees buzzing around the wreck site.

As of 8:30 p.m. PennDOT advised that state police reported the closure could take an additional four hours.

Witness Stan Lobitz, who helped clean up after the crash, told the Times Leader that a truck carrying beehives was involved, with honey spilled all over the roadway. The driver was unhurt, Lobitz said, and of 130 hives all but about a dozen were saved. The truck driver was uninjured, Lobitz said.

An area beekeeper was called to the scene to assist in clean-up efforts.

There were no immediate reports from police on how many other vehicles may have been involved or whether there were any injuries.

The crash and closure led to lengthy backups and traffic being diverted onto local roads.