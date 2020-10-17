🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is moving to virtual learning virtual learning until Nov. 4 for all students due to confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a post on the district’s website from Superintendent Brian Costello.

“The District has confirmed multiple school buildings with 2-4 positive cases, within a 14-day period,” the post reads. “As a result of these positive cases, based on Department of Education recommendations, close collaboration with the Department of Health, and out of an abundance of caution all option 1 students (in-person) will transition to option 2 (Live Virtual Sessions) beginning Monday, October 19, 2020.”

Wilkes-Barre Area’s football game against Berwick scheduled for Saturday night was also canceled.