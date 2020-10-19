🔊 Listen to this

Have you caught the newest video feature from the Times Leader? If you’re a fan of beer, you’ll want to check it out.

The Beer Gang is the Times Leader’s new beer review vlog, hosted exclusively on our website, with new episodes released every Monday.

The Beer Gang, comprised of executive editor Joe Soprano and reporters Patrick Kernan and Ben Mandell, endeavor each week to bring you reviews of the best new beers and hidden gems you might not have heard of.

Still a relatively new feature, The Beer Gang’s first episode dropped last week, wherein the Gang talked about the collaboration between Yuengling and Hershey’s for a chocolate-flavored porter. View that video at tinyurl.com/yxvapody.

What will they be talking about this week? You’ll have to tune in to find out, but we’ll give you a hint: it comes from a local brewery.