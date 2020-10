🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Shoes were stolen from a man’s feet during a fight on Public Square on Saturday, city police said.

Police responded to Public Square just before 9 p.m. for a robbery.

A man told police he got into a fight and knocked to the ground by another male. During the scuffle, the man’s shoes were taken from his feet.

Police said the man became agitated and uncooperative and told officers to “forget it.”