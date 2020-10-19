Dallas Township woman’s 20-year history of mammograms led to early cancer detection

Cheryl Fee has been faithfully scheduling mammograms for two decades, although the Dallas Township resident acknowledges she began the practice much earlier than most women.

“I started when I was 30 years old,” Fee said, recalling that her doctors encouraged the practice because she had dense breast tissue.

Last year, those years of dedication likely saved Fee’s life, when doctors discovered an aggressive form of cancer.

“It was a little baby lump that I never even felt,” Fee recalled last week.

Fortunately, that discovery came early enough for Fee to be successfully treated by a team of surgical and support specialists at Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, with Dr. Jacqueline Oxenberg as her surgical oncologist.

That treatment included intense chemotherapy, which ended in May, and breast reconstruction from a bilateral mastectomy.

“I don’t think Cheryl’s case is unusual, although her type of cancer was a little bit more aggressive,” Oxenberg said last week.

The early detection enabled successful treatment, Oxenberg explained. She noted that Fee’s decision to begin having screenings at 30 is not typical — Geisinger typically recommends such screenings start at 40, but individual risks and family history factor in.

“Cheryl had done all the right things, and we got her into treatment as quickly as we possibly could.”

The cancer was discovered in Fee’s right breast. Although she did not have a family history of breast cancer and the treatment prognosis was good, she opted for a bilateral mastectomy.

“I didn’t want to take a chance that it would ever come back in the left breast,” she said.

Fee also was blunt about her feelings on chemotherapy.

“It was ugly, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “It was really tough.”

Fee credits the professionalism of her carers and the strength of her family support system for helping her through those difficult months.

With that in mind, she has volunteered to be a “buddy” for patients who are going through the process.

“I just thought, if I can help somebody going through it,” Fee said. “And I stress that it gets better. You’re going to basically give up a year of your life, but that is so you can thrive for the rest of your life.”

Fee, who runs her own medical transcription business, is back to walking four miles a day and spending time with her husband and two daughters.

She wants others to understand the importance of mammograms, and that even if you are diagnosed with breast cancer, it is beatable and treatable.

“I just want to let people know that it is going to be OK,” Fee said.