UNION TWP. — Northwest Area School District has switched to full-remote learning for two weeks following news on Saturday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Joseph Long posted a notice on the district website announcing the news, noting the employee was last at school Friday, Oct. 16.

“NASD has decided to employ the ultimate precautions and close for the 2 week period to help monitor the possibility of additional presumptive and/or confirmed cases. Please contact your child’s building principal if you need to share information regarding possible exposure to a presumptive or positive COVID-19 case.”

The closure extends to sports. “All District operations will be closed to the general public and all extra-curricular events will be cancelled effective immediately.”

The buildings are being cleaned and sanitized, and contact tracing is being done by the state department of health with assistance from the school nurse. The state will notify anyone deemed to have been in close contact, which is defined as being within about six feet of a positive case for at least 15 minutes.