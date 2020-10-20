Organizers hope event will increase awareness, volunteers

A virtual town hall set for Friday is designed to draw awareness to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) programs serving children througout the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania CASA will host the event, “CASA Across the Commonwealth,” to highlight CASA volunteers’ advocacy work for abused and neglected children, and to draw attention to the number of children in the dependency system who could benefit from having a dedicated, trained court-appointed volunteer assigned to their case, a release from the organization stated.

Organizers also hope the event will increase the number of citizens interested in volunteering to become advocates for children in the dependency system.

“The CASA volunteer brings consistency and constancy to a child experiencing unimaginable circumstances. CASA’s are everyday citizens appointed by the Court whose advocacy can offer each child an opportunity to thrive,” said Jennifer DeBalko, Executive Director of Pennsylvania CASA.

The hour-long event, set for 1 p.m. Friday, is scheduled to include participation from Gov. Tom Wolf, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, state Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, elected officials, judges, and CASA volunteers.

The Pennsylvania CASA Association’s (PA CASA) mission is to grow, strengthen and unite CASA programs throughout the Commonwealth so that they can ensure the safety, well-being, and forever home for abused and neglected children in Pennsylvania.

Statewide, local programs

Across Pennsylvania there are 21 local CASA programs serving children in 27 counties. These local programs have 1,169 CASA volunteers advocating for 2,129. Overall, 21,666 children in Pennsylvania are involved in the Dependency Court system, and eligible to be assigned a CASA volunteer.

Once a CASA volunteer is trained, they are officially appointed by a juvenile court judge, authorizing them to become involved in the child’s case and gain access to their records. As the juvenile court’s eyes and ears for abused and neglected children, the volunteer advocates provide best interest advocacy until a child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

John Aciukewicz, Executive Director of CASA of CASA of Luzerne County, said 53 volunteers are serving 67 children in the county’s dependency system. More than 500 such children are hoping for the help of a dedicated volunteer.

“We encourage anyone interested in helping change the course of a young person’s life to watch this Virtual Town Hall Meeting, and learn how they can genuinely make a lasting impact on the life of a child,” Aciukewicz said.

COVID’s impact

During the current COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated reporters (counselors, teachers, doctors, etc.) are not able to observe children, reports of abuse and neglect declined at alarming levels. Nonetheless, during this critical time, CASA programs across the state have continued to keep eyes on kids through windows, from driveways, and across fences.

“With so many of our youth in long-distance learning environments, the ability of third-party observers (teachers, counselors, coaches) to identify neglect or abuse has been diminished, making the role of our CASA volunteers more vital,” DeBalko said.