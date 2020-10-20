🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City officials will dedicate the newest addition to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor George Brown and Fire Chief Jay Delaney will participate in the dedication scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Hollenback Fire Station, 120 N. Washington St. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed at the event.

The 2020 Pierce Enforcer 107-foot Ascendant tractor draw aerial ladder cost $1,188,335 and was paid for through grants from the Office of Community Development and the state Local Share Account program funded by revenues from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in Plains Township.