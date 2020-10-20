🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The trial against former Wilkes-Barre Police Officer Robert Collins officially began Tuesday morning with opening statements from both parties, with Senior Deputy Attorney General Bernard Anderson attempting to illustrate what he called a “pattern” of Collins using his position to sexually abuse numerous women.

Collins’ defense attorney, Paul Walker, suggests there are inconsistencies in the women’s accounts, and asked jurors to not make a decision until all the evidence has been heard.

The trial, which is the first to begin at the Mohegan Sun Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicked off Tuesday morning with some minor technical hiccups involving audio as court staff grows used to operating a courtroom in a location that’s typically used for hockey games.

Jurors, no longer relegated to a jury box, sat socially-distanced from each other, seated facing a makeshift bench positioned roughly centered on the arena’s floor. A video camera sat trained on the witness stand to give a close-up view of witnesses as they spoke, with a video feed that was broadcasted to several television screens around the jurors — and that video feed was also shown on the jumbotron hanging above the “court.”

In an opening statement that took jurors back to the years before Collins’ 2019 arrests, Anderson, holding up a Wilkes-Barre Police badge, said Collins repeatedly used his badge to take advantage of seven women, one of them twice, forcing them to perform sex acts on him to get out of charges.

Anderson’s statement suggested a pattern, in which Collins allegedly escalated arrests, usually over drug charges, into a sexual encounter, suggesting that women could perform sex acts on him in order to make the charges disappear.

Anderson took jurors through the stories of all seven women who have made claims against Collins. In several of the stories, the incident started with a traffic stop, often with a male in the vehicle. Anderson said these males were often allowed to leave by Collins while he allegedly took the women to a secondary location.

Anderson said Collins told one of the women, “Are you gonna suck my (expletive) or do you wanna go to jail?” before forcing her out of the police car and onto her knees in front of him.

Anderson told jurors that, broadly speaking, there are two types of charges against Collins: one set of a sexual nature, including charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and similar charges, and one set stemming from his conduct as an officer, including charges of official oppression and false imprisonment.

“It’s essentially when a defendant infringes on personal rights while acting in an official capacity,” Anderson said.

Walker, though, seemed to show that the defense team’s main strategy would be to point out inconsistencies in the women’s testimonies.

According to Walker, one of the women initially said that the incident she experienced with Collins occurred in 2006, despite his not becoming an officer until 2007.

“That wasn’t good enough, so they had to fix it and say it was in 2008,” Walker said, before going on to suggest that the woman should be able to remember more details of the night.

“Every single detail of that night would be etched in her mind, but she’s wrong on so many details,” he said. “I just ask that you keep an open mind until you hear the whole case.”

‘I didn’t think anyone would believe me’

After Walker’s opening statement, testimony began with the prosecution’s first witness, one of the women who has made claims against Collins. The Times Leader does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes.

According to the woman, she was stopped after she and two male companions made a drug transaction in Sherman Hills in July 2014.

The woman told jurors that Collins stopped the vehicle she and her companions were in, and proceeded to search only her. She said that Collins searched her person in an overtly sexual manner, reaching up under her bra to feel her breasts.

“While he was doing that, he said he liked what he felt,” she said.

She told Anderson that Collins let the two males leave, while he drove her behind the back of Sherman Hills and suggested that she perform oral sex on him.

“He told me I would swallow,” she said. “I was scared. I was terrified. I was wondering why he would do this to me.”

The woman said that after Collins ejaculated, he forced her to open her mouth to confirm that she had swallowed his semen.

Anderson asked why the woman had not come forward earlier, if this incident occurred in 2014.

“I was scared; I didn’t want a target on my back,” she said. “I didn’t think anyone would believe me. … He’s a cop.”

Things continued in much this way throughout the day, with prosecutors calling two more women to the stand who claimed to have had similar experiences with Collins.

Additionally, the preliminary hearing testimony of a fourth woman, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Collins on two separate occasions, was read, as she has since died.

This woman had claimed that Collins, after realizing she had a warrant, drove her to a location near the Susquehanna River, bent her over the back of his cruiser and raped her in June 2012. She claimed to have had another encounter with him in October of that same year.

Throughout Tuesday’s testimony, Walker attempted to illustrate inconsistencies in the women’s testimonies.

For one of the women, who said she thinks her encounter with Collins occurred in November or December of 2014, Walker said court records showed she was incarcerated through much of that November and all of December.

For another, who claimed Collins made her perform oral sex on him to avoid a fine that she ultimately received anyway, Walker focused on her inability to square away the alleged events into an exact timeframe.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay also testified Tuesday afternoon, but his testimony was largely limited to department policies, including that the “skin-to-skin” search that the first witness described would not be allowed by the department.

Coffay was the last witness for the day, and Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas allowed jurors to head home early, with testimony to begin again on Wednesday.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan