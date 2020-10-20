🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – The city’s Pop-Up Market will return to downtown this holiday season, beginning Saturday, Nov. 28, albeit in a different location that previous years.

This year the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Market will be located on Public Square. Selected applicants will become tenants in the temporary market for a 16-day period during the peak holiday shopping season. The new shop structures, designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and constructed by Panzitta Enterprises, are portable units that can be grouped together in a variety of ways.

A special focus this year will be on those retailers that may have lost a location or need additional assistance in reaching customers as a result of COVID-19. Applications have just been opened to local businesses to apply to participate and are due on Monday, Nov. 2.

“(This year) has been an extremely challenging year for our community’s small retailers,” Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman said. “Many have seen sales levels cut in half from prior years. As a result, we’ve changed the traditional format of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Pop-Up Shops. Shifting to an outdoor ‘holiday market’ on Public Square allows us to create a festive open-air marketplace, giving small businesses a new way to reach customers during this difficult time, while generating much-needed activity in downtown during the 2020 holiday shopping season.”

The Downtown Wilkes-Barre Holiday Pop-Up Market is an initiative of the Diamond City Partnership and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. The program is presented by PPL, and the new pop-up structures have been funded with Luzerne County Cares Act funding.

Vendors can be retailers of gifts, home goods and decor, apparel and accessories, specialty foods, books, sporting goods, pet supplies, boutique items, art items, locally made goods, toys, and more. Ideal applicants are individuals currently operating a home-based business, businesses wishing to open a second location, or business concepts with minimal start-up inventory.

The goal of the 2020 pop-up shops, according to a press release from the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, is to help provide local retailers with another way to reach customers in a safe, open-air setting as part of a COVID-19 recovery strategy, to drive holiday shopping traffic into Downtown Wilkes-Barre and to assist in elevating the downtown’s retail tenant and merchandise mix over time.

“The vision and mission of the Holiday Pop-Up Market initiative that developed three years ago has evolved to become more relevant and more needed than ever before,” Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce COO Lindsay Griffin said. “This year, the pop-up market has become a critical small business initiative that will allow retailers the chance to safely do business during the holiday season and will additionally showcase our downtown and promote its existing businesses. We are thankful for the CARES Act funding provided by Luzerne County, and our partnership with PPL Electric Utilities, that has made this year’s project possible. We are excited to continue to partner with all of Luzerne County’s Chambers of Commerce and Main Street organizations, to continue to grow this program in 2021, with multiple locations throughout Luzerne County.”

For more information on the program and to obtain a copy of the requirements and application, please contact [email protected] or visit wilkes-barre.org/events.