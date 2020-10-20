🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,781; the death count remains at 190.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,356 cases — an increase of 42 over Monday — and 217 deaths; Monroe County has 1,940 cases and 134 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 184,872.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 106 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 109 cases, and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 158 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases. There were 28,978 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 19.

There are 8,533 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,855 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,155,639 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,403 cases among employees, for a total of 30,138 at 1,028 distinct facilities in 62 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,739 of our total cases are among health care workers.