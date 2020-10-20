🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman School District Superintendent James McGovern has reported the district learned Tuesday that another student tested positive for COVID-19.

This case is not related to a separate case reported last week, when McGovern announced a student at Lehman-Jackson Elementary tested positive.

McGovern posted a letter on the district website at 2 p.m. noted the case is also a student at Lehman Jackson. No immediate impact on school plans was announced, though McGovern said “if further action is needed by the district we will advise the school community immediately.”

The state Rapid Response Center was notified of the new positive test and close contacts of the student who tested positive are being identified and will be contacted by the state department of health, McGovern said in the letter.

“Rest assured it is the highest priority of the Lake-Lehman school board, administration, faculty and staff to keep our students healthy and safe while continuing to meet the educational, social and emotional needs of our students whose parents/guardians have opted to continue their child’s education in the traditional setting.”

Lake-Lehman gave all parents the option of online learning or in-person lessons, and a large majority — more than 70% — opted for in-person. That’s the highest percentage of students attending classes in-person among Luzerne County districts. Most other districts opted to start the school year either online-only or using a hybrid system with students divided into two groups that take turns attending in person while the other group attends online at home.