🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Staff members and managers from the Beaumont Inn didn’t have to travel far to haul in a bunch of awards Tuesday night, as the popular venue hosted the Times Leader Media Group’s annual Best of the Back Mountain awards ceremony.

In all, the Beaumont Inn collected nine awards at Tuesday’s ceremony, including Best Atmosphere/Decor, Best Bar, Best Dinner Menu, Best Menu Selection, Best Place for a First Date, Best Steak and Best Wine List.

Bartender Timothy Chimock and head chef Jeff Huntzinger won individual words for their services, as well.

“I’ve won this a couple of times now, it doesn’t get old,” Chimock said. “It really means a lot.”

The ceremony, held in the Inn’s pavilion, had to be slightly adjusted from years past as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Award winners were staggered throughout the evening, so the pavilion wouldn’t become too crowded.

“I’m glad that this is still happening,” said Paul Evans, the office manager for the Best Eye Care Center winner, Eye Care Specialists on Memorial Highway in Dallas.

A lot of the award recipients were no strangers to the Best of Back Mountain awards: there were a lot of multi-time and repeat winners, a sign of just how respected some of the local Back Mountain businesses have become over the years.

Paul and Debbie Hilbert of Hilbert’s Equipment and Welding picked up the award for Best Heavy Equipment Store for an impressive 12th time.

“I’m so grateful for all of our customers and everyone who’s supported us,” said Debbie Hilbert. “This means so much to us.”

Hilbert’s Equipment and Welding has been in business for almost 40 years, a venture started by Paul’s father and handed down to him. Now, Paul works alongside his son, Paul Jr.

Like a lot of businesses, the Hilberts have experienced a year unlike any other in 2020 due to the effect COVID-19 has had on businesses.

“It’s been difficult … we had to close down for a bit before they deemed us essential,” Debbie Hilbert said. “I just hope this is all over soon.”

Other winners included Tara Sears, a counselor in the Lake-Lehman School District for 20 years, for Best High School Teacher; Kimberly’s Floral for Best Florist and Bernie’s Pizza for Best Round Pizza.

For a full list of winners, check out the Times Leader’s Best of Back Mountain special section on Nov. 1.