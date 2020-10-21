🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Geisinger has announced that, in honor of and to show appreciation for local veterans, drive-through dinners will be held at eight locations across the Geisinger service area on Nov. 12.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Geisinger South are two of the participating locations, in addition to Geisinger locations in Scranton, Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin, Jersey Shore and Lewistown.

An annual tradition, Geisinger was forced to switch this year’s Veterans Appreciation dinner from an in-person celebration to a drive-through event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are privileged to honor and serve those who served our country,” said U.S. Air Force veteran J. Edward Hartle, M.D., Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief medical officer. “Many of our patients, health plan members, staff and community members have served in the military, and this event gives us an opportunity to thank them for all they have done to protect the freedoms we enjoy as a country.”

The dinner is free of charge to veterans, and anyone interested is asked to make a reservation at the location of their choice by Nov. 5.

To sign up, interested veterans could call 570-808-7000 for Geisinger Wyoming Valley, or 570-808-3651 for Geisinger South.

— Kevin Carroll