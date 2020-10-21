🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police said they are investigating a robbery involving two pairs of sneakers stolen by two men armed with a firearm on Tuesday.

Police said a man claimed he was meeting two men to sell two pairs of sneakers valued at $400 each.

The man met the two buyers in the area of 20 Susquehanna St. at about 5:30 p.m.

While the two buyers were trying on the sneakers, one of them displayed a handgun and demanded the sneakers, police said.

Police said the man grabbed the handgun that initiated a struggle. During the scuffle, the man said the handgun was aimed at him.

The man said the two men fled the area with the sneakers he later viewed them wearing on a post on Instagram.

Anyone who can identify either man in the picture is asked to call 911.