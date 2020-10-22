🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey on Wednesday said he will vote to confirm the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, issued the following statement after meeting with Barrett:

“This afternoon, I had the pleasure to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Our meeting, along with her record and recent confirmation hearing, affirmed for me that Judge Barrett clearly has the intellect, experience, character, and judicial philosophy needed to be an outstanding Supreme Court justice.

“Importantly, Judge Barrett reiterated to me her strong belief that the proper role of a judge is to apply the law, including the U.S. Constitution, as written, and not to serve as an unelected super legislator who imposes one’s preferred policy outcomes.

“Given Judge Barrett’s stellar record and credentials, her nomination is deserving of overwhelming bipartisan support.

“It is unfortunate that most Democratic senators rejected her nomination from the start and even refused to meet with her. Nonetheless, I look forward to supporting Judge Barrett’s successful confirmation next week.”