NANTICOKE — Luzerne County detectives allegedly found 1,580 heroin/fentanyl packets and approximately 24 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside a safe when they searched an apartment on Front Street on Tuesday.

Brenyn Tyler Laury, 25, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after the illegal drugs were found inside his apartment, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives received information that a man known as “Little B” was selling heroin and fentanyl in the Wilkes-Barre Area. The alias was identified as Laury.

A search warrant was served at Laury’s apartment where detectives found the heroin and fentanyl packets and methamphetamine inside a safe kept in a bedroom, the complaint says.

Laury allegedly admitted he uses heroin and fentanyl and sells the illegal drug.

Laury was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.