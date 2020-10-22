🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man known as “Bone Daddy” who served a prison sentence for stealing a skull from a mausoleum and slashing several people with a box cutter is wanted on felony drug trafficking offenses, according to Wilkes-Barre Township police.

Police on Thursday said an arrest warrant has been issued for Jesse Geasey, 40, who was last seen operating a blue KIA Sportage, Pennsylvania plate GYL-2664.

Details about the arrest warrant were not immediately available.

Police said Geasey is facing several felony counts of distribution of dangerous drugs.

Court records say Geasey was previously arrested by township police in August 2019 when drug agents found nearly 66 grams of methamphetamine, 21 bags of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, digital scales, multiple cell phones and SIM cards inside a motel room where he was staying.

During court proceedings, Geasey pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance while felony drug trafficking and conspiracy charges were withdrawn against him.

Geasey is well remembered for breaking into a mausoleum in Hollenback Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre and smashing a marble faceplate to a crypt on July 16, 2010. He forced open a rusty coffin and stole the skull of a woman who died Dec. 31, 1926.

Geasey carried the skull in a backpack for several days and tossed the skull into the Susquehanna River, court records say.

Records from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections say Geasey was released in June 2013 after serving 14 months of a two-year, four months to five-year prison sentence for the mausoleum theft.

Geasey also served a prison sentence for slashing several people with a box cutter during a melee on Coal Street, Wilkes-Barre, on May 6, 2011.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Geasey is asked to text Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-760-0215 or email [email protected] Information will be kept private, police said.

Police warn not to approach Geasey.