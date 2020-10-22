🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,936; the death count is at 191.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 2,063 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 188,360.

The number of cases reported today is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported. Therefore, some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on Oct. 21.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 128 cases, Luzerne County is reporting an increase of 112 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases and Westmoreland County is reporting an increase of 117 cases.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 3,454 cases — an increase of 54 over Wednesday — and 218 deaths; Monroe County has 1,9614 cases and 134 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 15 and Oct. 21, is 231,483, with 10,375 positive cases. There were 37,114 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 21.

There are 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 30 new deaths reported.

There are 2,114 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,185,079 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,436 cases among employees, for a total of 30,426 at 1,036 distinct facilities in 62 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,670 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,846 of our total cases are among health care workers.