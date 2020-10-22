🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is extending the hours for voters to drop off their completed Nov. 3 general election mail ballots at the county’s Penn Place Building in downtown Wilkes-Barre, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Thursday.

Currently, the box inside the Penn Place lobby at 20 N. Pennsylvania Avenue is accessible from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Starting Monday (Oct. 26), the lobby will remain open until 8 p.m. on weekdays for mail ballot drop-offs through Nov. 3, he said.

In addition, drop box service will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the two remaining Saturdays before the general — Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Monitored by security workers, the box is located in front of the security desk in the main lobby.

Voters also now have the option to bring their ballots to the counter at the Hazleton and Wilkes-Barre post offices, where they will be segregated and picked up by county sheriff deputies daily, Pedri said.

The Wilkes-Barre post office is at 300 S. Main St., while the Hazleton one is at 231 N. Wyoming St.

Ballots also can be mailed.

Mailed ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted if they are received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6. For those dropping off ballots, they must be in the county election bureau on Election Day.

“Due to the high volume of mail-in ballots, it is recommended that a voter leaves enough time for mail delivery and complete the ballot as soon as possible,” Pedri said.

Pedri reminded mail-in voters to place the completed ballots in the provided secrecy envelope and then place that envelope in the postage-paid official mailing envelope. Voters also must sign the attestation on the back of the official mailing envelope.

Oct. 27 is the deadline to request a mail ballot.

That also is the deadline to both request and cast a mail ballot in the same visit at the election bureau in Penn Place. On-demand voting is only available to those who did not already seek a mail ballot. Voters interested in that option must visit Penn Place between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 26 or 27 and expect a wait, officials said.

As of Wednesday, the county had issued 66,400 mail ballots.