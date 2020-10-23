🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Aaron Kaufer Thursday said people who try to access mental health and substance abuse issues face many obstacles to access the coverage they already have.

After achieving unanimous passage in both the House and Senate, Kaufer’s mental health parity legislation — House Bill 1439 — now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature.

“This legislation, when it is signed into law, will help streamline the assistance available to the most vulnerable,” said Kaufer, R-Kingston. “This is a major step to ensure that those struggling with mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse issues will receive the support they have already paid for and be able to access these programs.”

House Bill 1439 would assure that purchasers of insurance are able to access coverage for addiction treatment already included in the health plan.

For more information about this outreach, or any other state-related issue, contact Kaufer’s district office in Luzerne, 161 Main St., by calling 570-283-1001.

Information can also be found online at — RepKaufer.com or Facebook.com/RepKaufer.