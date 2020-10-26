Ziemer’s leadership team features Wilkes-Barre native

DANVILLE — Just days before the novel coronavirus pandemic reached Pennsylvania, Gerhard Ziemer, M.D., Ph.D., joined Geisinger as director of pediatric cardiac surgery and adult congenital heart surgery.

Certified registered nurse practitioner and Wilkes-Barre native Cherish Boehm has also signed on to help lead the program.

Ziemer is a cardiothoracic surgeon who cares for children and adults with congenital and acquired heart disease. He specializes in reconstructive heart and valve surgery and aortic surgery.

In 1989, Ziemer was the first to successfully perform the Ross procedure — replacement of a damaged aortic valve with the patient’s own pulmonary valve, and replacement of the pulmonary valve with a donor valve — in a newborn.

The wide range of procedures Ziemer can provide includes complex, primary and multi-stage repair in newborns and primary and repeat surgeries in adults with congenital heart disease.

Ziemer earned his medical degree at Kiel University Medical School in Germany. He completed residencies in general surgery and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at Hannover Medical School Hospitals in Germany. While completing a residency in congenital and cardiovascular surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital, he also served as a fellow at Harvard Medical School.

Before coming to central Pennsylvania, Ziemer held leadership positions at universities in Germany and at the University of Chicago and treated children for many years during humanitarian relief efforts in South America (Peru) and Central Asia (Kazakhstan).

Ziemer served on the founding governing council of the World Society for Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery, the scientific board of the German Pediatric Heart Center Foundation, and as the founder and first president of the European Congenital Heart Surgeons’ Association. He also served as an examiner for cardiac surgery for the European Board of Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgeons from 2005 to 2017.

He speaks English, German and Spanish.

Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Boehm honed her skills as a traveling nurse in California, namely Modesto and Los Angeles, and Hawaii. While practicing in Los Angeles, she worked at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Following her most recent certification, Boehm has returned to her home state to work alongside Ziemer and the rest of the congenital heart team at Geisinger.