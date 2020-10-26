🔊 Listen to this

Plymouth Pizzeria at 151 East Main St., Plymouth, will open on Monday in the space formerly occupied by Arnold’s Pizza.

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Borough’s Main Street will soon see two new businesses open.

Plymouth Pizzeria at 151 East Main St. will have a soft opening on Monday and a grand opening on Friday, Oct. 30, said owner Don Stair.

Stair, 64, is a former bartender, has worked in the restaurant/bar business for years. He said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in losing his job.

“I decided to give this try,” Stair said Friday. “With the uncertainty of the pandemic, I felt this would be the best option form me.”

Stair said Plymouth Pizzeria will be open seven days per week from 11 a.m. to 9 .m. He said pizza will be the main menu item, along with wings, cheesesteaks, chili dogs, hamburgs and fries.

Stair said the liquor license has been transferred to his business and draft and bottled beer will be available, as well as a limited mixed drink selection.

Stair, who grew up in Forty Fort and Swoyersville, said he will have five employees in the business.

The site formerly was occupied by Arnold’s Pizza, which closed years ago.

Dollar General

The new Dollar General store at the corner of Carolina and East Main streets is progressing, with the building’s frame almost complete. The site once housed Landau’s Furniture, which was taken down several years ago.

In 2019, Plymouth Borough Council and the mayor’s office held a series of meetings on the proposed downtown revitalization project to gather input to help form a strategy for crafting Plymouth’s future. Tye process is ongoing.

Mayor Frank Coughlin said he stopped at the new Plymouth Pizzeria to welcome Stair to town and wish him well.

“This is a good shot in the arm for the town,” Coughlin said. “And then Dollar General will soon fallow shows. This shows that Plymouth is starting to revitalize. We hope to see more businesses open in the future. Plymouth is definitely moving in the right direction.”

Coughlin also encouraged residents to patronize the two new businesses and all other Plymouth stores, shops and businesses.

“That is vital to the town’s success,” Coughlin said.

Coughlin said more and more people have been inquiring about what’s available in the town.

Coughlin also credited Plymouth Alive, the prime sponsor of the annual Kielbasa Festival, for working to bring the town back. The 17th annual Kielbasa Festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are lucky to have an organization like Plymouth Alive that does so much for the borough,” Coughlin said. “We are starting to build momentum and the future looks bright for Plymouth.”

As Coughlin noted, the 16th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival was held Aug. 9-10, 2019, and thousands packed Main Street for the two-day event. Plymouth Alive has raised thousands of dollars that the organization has donated to the borough for projects and to non-profit groups in the town.