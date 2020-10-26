🔊 Listen to this

They’re back.

The Beer Gang’s newest beer review is now live on TimesLeader.com

The Beer Gang is the Times Leader’s new beer review vlog, hosted exclusively on our website, with new episodes released every Monday.

The Beer Gang, comprised of executive editor Joe Soprano and reporters Patrick Kernan and Ben Mandell, endeavor each week to bring you reviews of the best new beers and hidden gems you might not have heard of.

Still a relatively new feature, The Beer Gang’s first two episodes were posted earlier this month.

This week the gang tries Pacifico. What did they think of it? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

