School district superintendents worked with the state department of education and department of health in deciding on responses to Luzerne County’s new status as “substantial” regarding COVID-19 risk, and the results varied.

Over the weekend, Greater Nanticoke Area, Wyoming Valley West and Hazleton Area school districts all announced a switch to remote-only learning. GNA plans to remain in remote-only mode to Oct. 30. Wyoming Valley west will do so through Nov. 6. Hazleton Area Superintendent Brian Uplinger announced the district’s new “targeted date” to return to schools is Nov. 9.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision because we have been moving forward very well,” Uplinger wrote. “We will get through this together! I greatly appreciate everyone’s continued support.”

Wilkes-Barre Area had already switched to remote-only beginning Oct. 19 and running to Nov. 4 under current plans.

Superintendents of the 12 districts served by Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 joined superintendents from Lackawanna County Monday in meeting with state officials. LIU Executive Director Tony Grieco said via email that the two state departments “reviewed guidance and recommendations to school communities” regarding the new “substantial” status.

With the county in week one in that status, “part of the recommendations is to monitor the data for an additional week before making any instructional model delivery decisions,” Grieco wrote. “As the individual districts have been doing since the Summer, they are continuously monitoring state, county and local data to make the most appropriate decisions based on their local context.”

Dallas Superintendent Tom Duffy posted a letter to district family and students Monday afternoon noting the recommendation that “there be no change in programming” the first week a county is put in the substantial category. “Under this guidance, DSD will continue to operate in the hybrid mode of instruction this week. Co-curricular, athletic and community-based programs will continue at this time.”

The letter thanked parents and students for their efforts “that have contributed to our success, but also advised the decision to continue hybrid learning “may change if additional DSD stakeholders receive positive COVID 19 test results.”

Lake-Lehman School District Superintendent James McGovern said via email that there is “no change int he educational status” of the district, and that offering three ways to learn — in person, live online and asynchronous remote learning — “has prepared us for fluctuations in the positivity percentages.”

Northwest Area had already gone to remote-only learning this week following reports of positive cases, but the district was considering additional changes. By Monday evening, Superintendent Joseph Long announced the district will remain in remote-only learning until Nov. 9