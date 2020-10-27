Plains Township police say a wine bottle fell from inside vehicle

PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Plains Township charged with drunken driving was confrontational with township police officers, refusing to identify herself and speeding away during the traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Police say they spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving on Route 315 without rear lights at about 1:50 a.m. The driver, identified as Lisa Maria Naugle, 36, failed to stop for a red traffic signal and turned onto East Main Street where she stopped, according to court records.

Naugle was very confrontational with officers, refused to identify herself and refused to provide her driver’s license and documentation for the vehicle, court records say.

Officers alleged Naugle had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and displayed blood shot eyes and slurred speech.

Naugle allegedly refused to exit the vehicle telling officers she did not have to get out of the car.

Police in court records say Naugle made a phone call as an officer reached inside opening the driver’s side door. When the door opened, a wine bottle allegedly fell out of the Jeep.

Naugle started the Jeep and drove away at a high rate of speed nearly striking an officer, court records say.

Naugle passed a vehicle by driving into on-coming traffic on East Main Street, turned onto Hurley Street, Scott Street, East Thomas Street and Mayock Street where she stopped near Laird Street, according to court records.

Police allege Naugle failed to stop for posted stop signs during the pursuit.

When Naugle stopped, she exited the Jeep and shouted at officers who took her into custody, court records say.

Police allege they found a marijuana cigarette in her pants pocket.

Naugle, of Price Street, submitted to a blood test at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston arraigned Naugle on charges of escape, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and seven traffic citations. She was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.